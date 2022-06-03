Govt calls for capacity building for fish farmers

TENDAI MOONZE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has called for capacity building among fish farmers as part of efforts to reduce poverty and improve household and national food security. Through the ministries of Green Economy and Environment and Fisheries and Livestock, Government will implement measures that will ensure that fish farming is not only done at household level but on a large scale to culminate in job and wealth creation. Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary John Msimuko said subsistence fish farmers need to be encouraged to invest in the sector on a commercial level. "In as much as the rural communities embrace fish farming for household food and nutrition security, there is need to build capacity to a level where it is taken up as a business," Mr Msimuko said. He said this yesterday in a joint speech read on behalf of Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu and Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Makozo Chikote. This was at the swearing-in ceremony of 21 Peace Corps agriculture and environment volunteers. The volunteers, who underwent intense pre-service training, will work with the ministries of Green Economy and Environment and Fisheries and Livestock to address local issues in the six provinces they will serve. Peace Corps, through the Rural Aquaculture Programme (RAP), has been working with the Department of Fisheries in promoting aquaculture, specifically in