Govt buildings closed for fumigation

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TO AVERT further spread of coronavirus, whose positivity rate is over 30 percent, all government buildings have been closed to facilitate for fumigation of the premises. And public service workers will resume rotational work schedules initially for 21 days starting next Wednesday as part of efforts to protect workers from contracting the virus. According to a circular by Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa yesterday, government buildings were closed yesterday at 14:00 hours. "The closure will continue tomorrow (today) Friday, and public service employees will be expected to report back for work on Monday, January 3, 2022," the circular reads in part. The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and local authorities have been urged to ensure that all premises are fumigated before workers return on Monday. The circular is addressed to Secretary to the Treasury, permanent secretaries, Deputy Auditor General, Clerk of the National Assembly, all heads of government departments, board chairpersons for state-owned institutions and statutory bodies, among others. Heads of government departments have also been directed to ensure security for government documents and property. "Addressees are informed that future plans to close offices for fumigation purposes shall