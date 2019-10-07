Govt believes in local emeralds’ sale

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is positive that the auctioning of emeralds locally is poised to boost business activities that are critical in the growth of industries.

Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga said the sale of emeralds in the country adds a new dimension to Zambia’s mineral business.

Mr Mulenga told journalists after touring Grizzly Mining Company's seventh auction sale of emeralds last week that it is important for the world to know the vast minerals that Zambia holds.