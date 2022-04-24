Govt assures food security

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has assured citizens not to panic over reports that Africa will experience food crisis in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine war because the country is food-secure. Recently, World Food Programme (WFP) announced that Africa will face a food crisis in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine war. Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo said Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has more than enough stocks of the staple food to last the country more than a year. "We have 1.2 million metric tonnes of maize in stock, and there is no need to panic. We have more maize than we need for a year and we are food-secure. Millers, on the other hand, have more than 300,000 metric tonnes, and this means we could be having more than 1.5 million tonnes in storage," he said. Mr Mtolo said this in an interview with Sunday Mail on Friday. He said Government has