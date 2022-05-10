Govt acts on mealie meal prices

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS PART of efforts to reduce mealie-meal prices, Government has increased quantities of the commodity which millers export per month from 50,000 to 80,000 metric tonnes. Minister of Agriculture Rueben Mtolo says this is to allow millers to earn substantial profit to reduce the cost of production and subsequently reduce the price of the staple food. Last week, Mr Mtolo said Government has been engaging Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) to reduce mealie-meal prices, especially that the country recorded a bumper harvest. Currently, Zambia has 1.5 million metric tonnes of maize in the national strategic reserves.

Out of the 1,509,455 metric tonnes of maize in national reserves, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is holding 1.2 million metric tonnes while the rest is with MAZ, Grain Traders Association of Zambia and Zambia National Farmers’ Union. The country recorded about 3.3 million metric tonnes of maize harvested during the 2019/2020 farming season. But despite the bumper harvest, mealie meal prices are pegged between K130 to K150 in chain stores and between K140 and K160 on local markets.

In an interview, Mr Chintala said the reduction of mealie meal prices depends on factors such as the exchange rate and fuel prices and not only the availability of maize on the market. Mr Chintala said millers have been exporting mealie meal in three-months intervals since October last year and the quantities started from 30,000 metric tonnes and increased to 50,000 and are currently at 80,000 metric tonnes per month. “We are confident that with CLICK TO READ MORE