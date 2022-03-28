Government working to reduce use of wood fuel

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is working towards reducing unsustainable use of wood fuel, which is currently at over 80 percent, to promote use of clean energy.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala regrets that unmanageable use of wood fuel for charcoal production stands at 83.4 percent.

Mr Kapala said reduction in the use of charcoal is cardinal in curbing deforestation and mitigating effects of climate change.

He said this on Saturday evening during commemoration of the 2022 Earth Hour held under the theme ‘Shape our future’.

“Government recognises that access to clean sources of energy is critical to safeguarding and protecting our environment,” Mr Kapala said.

He said Government will prioritise access and promotion to clean sources of energy to safeguard the environment.

"Energy is a critical enabler to national economic development and a tool for poverty reduction and