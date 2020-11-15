Government warns against operating beyond stipulated times

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

THE Ministry of Local Government has warned bar and nightclub owners defying restricted hours of operating that they risk having their licences confiscated.

On September 11, President Edgar Lungu ordered for the partial re-opening of bars from Friday to Sunday between 18:00 hours and 23:00 hours.

Some bars are, however, operating daily in defiance of the revised regulations.

Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba said Lusaka City Council has not relaxed routine inspections of bars, nightclubs and other drinking places.

Bishop Chomba said it is sad that some bar and nightclub owners want to be coerced to follow rules when they can do the right thing on their own.

“We need to take warnings seriously. The Ministry of Health has been warning us about strictly adhering to

measures that have been put in place to avoid contracting the coronavirus but we seem not to

care," he said.