Government urged to keep faith

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

MIRACLE Impact Ministries International Church senior prophet John Nunduwe has advised Government against being distracted by some people who do not mean well for the country.

Prophet Nunduwe said some people are attempting to distract Government from developing the country because they desperately want to be in power.

He called on government officials not to fear because God is powerful and is in control of their leadership.

Prophet Nunduwe also said he sees the Patriotic Front continue ruling the country beyond 2021.

He was speaking in Matero yesterday during a church service attended by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo (pictured) and Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa.

