Government urged to brand medicines

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO PREVENT pilferage of drugs in public hospitals, Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) has urged Government to brand all medicines dispensed in its health facilities.

PSZ president Kennedy Saini said in an interview that previously, all government medicines were branded in such a way that it was difficult to re-sell the drugs.

“Government medicines used to be branded in such a way that it used to be difficult to sell them elsewhere. The packaging also used to be different and this used to prevent pilferage,” Mr Saini said.

He said government medicines should be branded in a manner that citizens can easily recognise them as not being for sale.

Mr Saini said this will make it easy to bring to book pharmacies found wanting so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Such branding [of government medicines] would also make it easy for inspectors to spot government medicines in pharmacies and