Government to scrutinise COVID vaccine for efficacy, safety

STEVEN MVULA, NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

NO COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on citizens without undergoing a thorough efficacy and safety test, the Ministry of Health has said.

Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama says only a vaccine which is efficacious, safe and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be recommended to Cabinet.

Dr Malama said in a statement yesterday that government institutions, including missions abroad, should not issue any statements on COVID-19 vaccines until Cabinet provides guidance.

“All statements and or pronouncements on COVID-19 vaccine will be issued by the Ministry of Health in liaison with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

"We further urge all Zambians to be patient and be assured that once Cabinet guides, all stakeholders will be