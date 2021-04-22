Government to recapitalise banks

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TO REDUCE interest rates and promote financial inclusion, Government plans to recapitalise Zambian-owned banks and non-financial institutions.

President Edgar Lungu said Government intends to devise various interventions aimed at reducing interest rates to increase consumer spending and investment in the country.

The President said this yesterday when he launched the Patriotic Front (PF) manifesto for 2021-2026.

“Some of the 2021 implementation plans include recapitalising Zambian-owned banks and non-bank financial institutions to enhance financial inclusion and reduce interest rates,” the head of Sate said.

And the President is concerned about the reduced participation of Zambians in the economy, especially in mining and