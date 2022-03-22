Government to provide forest saving grant

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has started providing small grants to forest-dependent communities as an alternative source of livelihood.

Acting Minister of Green Economy and Environment Elijah Muchima says the continued cutting down of trees for various purposes is posing a severe climate-change threat on the country’s environment.

The minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by acting Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary Fishani Gondwe.

This was during the commemoration of International Day of Forests held under the theme ‘Forest and sustainable production and consumption’ at Yotum Muleya Combined School yesterday.

“Government has embarked on the annual tree planting at schools, higher learning institutions and communities in the provinces and districts. We are happy to see the coming on board of a number of companies.

“Government has also embarked on the restoration of two million hectares of forests through the ‘Bonn challenge’ arrangement, CLICK TO READ MORE