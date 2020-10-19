Government to feed over 1.5m

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

GOVERNMENT is this year expected to feed about 1.5 million people who will be affected by different challenges, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina says the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity (DMMU) will use maize secured under the strategic food reserves to feed people who will be affected by hunger.

She said the ban on the exportat of maize is, therefore, not meant to punish Zambians but to safeguard national food security.

Mrs Wina said President Edgar Lungu does not want to punish any Zambian by directing Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to confiscate maize from smugglers but CLICK TO READ MORE