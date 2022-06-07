Government to enhance environmental protection

LUCY LUMBE, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI,Mumbwa

DESPITE severe threats emanating from increased human activities coupled with high levels of poverty, Government will enhance environmental protection measures and programmes to protect the country’s biodiversity. Acting Minister of Green Economy and Environment Elijah Muchima says Zambia is likely to experience incalculable risks and costs if effective measures are not undertaken to address the increased environmental threats. Mr Muchima said this here yesterday during commemoration of World Environment Day held under the theme: ‘Only one earth’. This was in a speech read for him by Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa. “It only takes a quick look around and you will witness evidence of environmental degradation that has befallen our land,” Mr Muchima said. He said the new dawn government considers the environment a high priority for protecting. Mr Muchima said Government is collaborating with its partners in implementing several ecosystem restoration projects and programmes. He said such programmes include the ‘Plant a million trees’ and ‘Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy’ campaigns. And Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa said Government is on course to ensure that CLICK TO READ MORE