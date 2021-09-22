Government to draft housing policy

MIKE MUGALA, Chongwe

THERE is need to address the national housing deficit, which is projected to reach three million by 2030, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi has said.

The current accommodation deficit is 1.5 million.

Mr Milupi wants the private sector to collaborate with Government to address the housing challenge.

He was speaking yesterday when he officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the building of 667 houses by African Panorama Group Investment Limited.

The minister said Government is also developing a housing policy which will enable people to access affordable houses.

"Government efforts alone cannot mitigate the housing deficit in our country. We are, therefore, calling for