Government to ban importation of cashew nuts

May 27, 2019
LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone
GOVERNMENT will consider a ban on the importation of cashew nuts into the country to empower local farming and production of the commodity once its demand reaches at least 70 percent.
And Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has advised Libala South residents in Kabwata constituency whose houses are earmarked for demolition but have proper land documentation, to claim for compensation from Lusaka City Council (LCC). http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

