Government tips agricultural value chain players

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

KEY players in the agricultural value chain should partner with Government to develop innovative solutions that will help address various challenges affecting the growth of the sector.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo said the agriculture sector is important for Zambia’s economy as it provides opportunities for job creation, food production and economic growth.

Mr Zyambo said this in a speech read for him by the ministry’s director – agri-business and marketing John Mulongoti during the launch of the Small and Medium Agro-Enterprise Development and Financing Project (SMAEs-DFP) on Tuesday.

He said it is only through concerted efforts that achievements will be scored in the CLICK TO READ MORE