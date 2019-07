NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has put up debt cancellation and rescheduling measures to bring down the deficit to sustainable levels following the slight increase in debt to US$10.23 billion as at end June 2019 from US$10.18 billion recorded at the end March.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng'andu said re-profiling the debt is necessary in cushioning the impact of the fiscal challenges.