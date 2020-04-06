Government splashes K5 billion for growth

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN LINE with its fiscal sustainability and debt reduction implementation strategy, Government last month allocated K1.07 billion to servicing domestic and external debt while K5.64 billion was apportioned to finance development and public service delivery programmes.

And as part of the effort to safeguard the health of Zambians, the treasury also released K104.7 million to buying of drugs in public health institutions and to avert the spread of COVID-19.

"K1.1 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K819.2 million went to finance various projects, programmes and general operations, and K437.6 million was allocated to development programmes such as roads and