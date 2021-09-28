Government services should be fully digitalised

FOR sometime now, Government has been digitalising public services that include application for visas, drivers’ licences, registration of companies, paying of taxes, among others. The aim is to digitalise just about every public service to facilitate access, cut down on red tape, avoid corruption and increase efficiency in the delivery of public services. However, rolling out this programme has not been without challenges. That is why Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has given a 10-day ultimatum to the technical committee on Government Service Bus to create a roadmap for effective implementation of the programme. Currently, only 68 Government electronic services have been digitalised while 120 are yet to be completed.

Thus, Mr Mutati wants a roadmap of how the technical committee is going to finish the remaining 120 next week. The minister says Government needs to keep it simple for the citizens. Mr Mutati wants the technical committee to step up efforts to promote digital transformation for accelerated socio-economic development and attainment of a modernised public service for improved service delivery. The directive to the technical committee to produce a road-map of digitalisation of Government services as one of the anchors of economic transformation is premised on moving in tandem with global trends. Government wants ways of reducing the cost of accessing the services by decentralising them to people’s digital finger-tips. Government also wants to integrate information across agencies and departments in order to accelerate service delivery and also increase compliance, convenience and information management for purposes of planning. It is Government’s desire to reduce corruption through minimising malpractices caused by human to human interface. Much as the minister has issued the road-map, there are things that should not be overlooked such as the roll-out of infrastructure to support connectivity across the country. There is need to strengthen security encryption of the services to prevent fraud like the current prevalent cases associated with mobile money services. Government should also create strong governance structures in order to prevent rogue regimes to use readily available information to spy on citizens. There is also need by Government to create a robust system that shall cope with increased use even during peak periods. A number of information technology systems currently in use have a dodgy reputation of collapsing under increased traffic during the most critical of times. The Ministry of Technology and Science is critical towards service provision through technological development. Rwanda has developed through the uptake of science and technology. Zambia, too, can emulate Rwanda by ensuring that science and technology are given the attention they deserve. The ministry Mr Mutati is heading is at the core of the country’s research and development. It should stimulate technological development and provide jobs to young people. But this can only happen with continuous digitalisation.

The technical committee on Government Service Bus is, therefore, critical in this regard. That is why the minister wants the technical committee to create a road-map for effective implementation of the programme. The country cannot afford to lag in this era of modernisation when digitalisation is at the core.