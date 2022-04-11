Government seeks win-win solution to civil servants’ debt swap

PRISCILLA MWILA,Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has allegedly proposed for the debt swap initiative to be done away with because it is unsustainable and was not planned for in this year’s national budget.

And public service unions have asked for more time to be given to public workers who are not owed by Government but benefited from the initiative to pay back the funds.

The proposals were made on Friday during a meeting between the unions and officials from the Public Service Management Division.

But acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says it would be premature for him to comment on the matter because discussions on the programme are ongoing.

"The process is as you have explained, but whatever process is ongoing must be allowed to be