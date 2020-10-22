Government seeks K1.3 billion from market

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is today expected on the market to issue treasury bills worth K1.3 billion with a 50 percent targeted in the one year tenure.

Treasury bills are short-term instruments that Government issues to borrow money through the Bank of Zambia for a period of one year or less.

Absa Bank Zambia Plc said: “The local market was subdued in Tuesday’s trading session with yields remaining unchanged. However, activities are anticipated to pick up as the Government will be in the market tomorrow (today) to issue treasury bills worth K1.3 billion with 50 percent targeted in the 1 year tenure.”

On the foreign exchange market, Absa Bank reported that the Kwacha added to its losses against the dollar