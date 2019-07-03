GOVERNMENT is revising the macro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs) policy to make it responsive to the needs of the sector in the country.
Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said Government considers the growth of the MSMEs as key towards achieving sustainable economic development of the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Government revisits enterprise policy
GOVERNMENT is revising the macro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs) policy to make it responsive to the needs of the sector in the country.