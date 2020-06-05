Government releases K200m to pay ex-civil servants

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

OVER 12,400 civil servants who retired between 1999 and 2019 will start receiving their benefits on Monday following the release of K200 million by the Ministry of Finance.

The K200 million partial disbursement is out of the initial amount of about K508 million Government owed 12,457 pensioners.

The K200 million is the highest amount Government has ever released at once for payment to retired civil servants.

Recently, President Edgar Lungu directed the Ministry of Finance to find money to pay retired civil servants who worked tirelessly to serve the country.