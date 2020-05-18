ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka
AN ATTEMPT by suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadres to stop United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema from featuring on a radio programme in Muchinga Province is regrettable.
Suspected PF cadres stormed Muchinga Radio and ordered the radio station to instead host programmes on COVID-19.
Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya said the unfortunate incident, which happened in Mpika and Chinsali districts, has no blessing of CLICK TO READ MORE
Government pulls no punches on cadres
ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka