Government Printers in facelift

IN THE first instalment last week, then Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya, who has since moved to the Ministry of Transport and Communications in the same capacity and has been replaced by Sylva Chalikosa, explained how the ministry remains central in managing public assets.

The Ministry of Works and Supply is responsible for the preventive maintenance policy, control of government transport, evaluation of government property, government printing and gazetting, government housing policy, insurance of government property, office accommodation and maintenance services, State functions and government fleet management.

In today’s column, Mr Kafwaya talks about revamping Government Printers, development of fleet management policy and a brief profile of himself among other issues.

Q: Will Government Printers be able to print the ballot papers for 2021 general elections?

It is in the public domain that the Ministry of Works and Supply has been looking at revamping Government Printers for a while now.