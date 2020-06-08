Government plans teacher shifts

ESTHER MSETEKA, PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will consider shift rotation and local transfers of teachers to address teacher-pupil ratio challenges which may arise if the COVID-19 pandemic goes beyond the current academic year.

And Basic Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has urged parents and guardians to have confidence in teachers by allowing their children who are in examination classes to report for lessons.

Minister of General Education David Mabumba is, however, pleased that most schools in Lusaka have enough teachers compared to rural areas.

Mr Mabumba said recently in an interview that district education board secretaries have been tasked to carry out an assessment on CLICK TO READ MORE