Government plans ahead of disasters

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

OVER 1,000 students will next month be deployed to districts countrywide to undertake the needs and vulnerability studies.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says the project aims to detect disasters early to provide quick response.

Mr Kabwe said this during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DMMU, Disaster Mitigation Students Taskforce (DMST) and Kitwe City Christian Ministers Fellowship (KCCMF).

The MoU will allow Government to partner with students and the Church in implementing community-based risk reduction of disasters.

