Government of Zambia getting tech smart

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

IT IS Zambia’s biggest cyber dream which has already started being actualised – to have a country that will fully utilise information and communications technology (ICT) to transform its economy.

The aim is to make Zambia a middle-income country by 2030, but the bigger picture is to turn it into a developed country by 2063.

President Edgar Lungu, who announced the dream in his address to Parliament in 2015, called it “Smart Zambia”.

“…we, as a nation, need to be adaptive, innovative and determined to change the way we do things. In this regard, the theme for my address is ‘Embracing a transformational culture for a smart Zambia Now’.

To attain this transformation, we need to change the way we think, behave and do things. Zambians deserve the very best and we are determined to ensure that this is achieved," he said.