Government mulls fish ban extension

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will extend the fishing ban from the current three to six months to preserve fish, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo has said.

Professor Luo said this in the wake of depleting fish stocks in lakes and rivers.

"Next year, we are even going to increase the months to allow the fish not only to breed but to grow. We are working on a Statutory Instrument to this effect. In Malawi, they banned fishing for five years for the chambo fish to breed