ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has lost over K400,000 in taxes through under-declaration in imported goods in the last one month.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has since seized over 1,800 cases of Konyagi spirit smuggled through Nakonde border post.

ZRA corporate communication manager Topsy Sikalinda said the importer undervalued the goods by paying K80,000 instead of K491,000 in taxes. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/