Government lifts fishing ban

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE three-month fishing ban that had been extended by one month has been lifted effective today.

Government had extended the annual December-February fishing ban to end of March, following a cholera outbreak in some parts of the country.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya told a media briefing that the lifting of the ban follows improved sanitation in fishing camps in all parts of the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/