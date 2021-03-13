Government invests K140m in youth cooperatives

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN AN act of walking the talk on its commitment to empower young people, Government has bought 50 fuel tankers worth K140 million for youth cooperatives countrywide.

It is projected that each of the beneficiary youth groups will generate about US$4,000 (K88,000) weekly through transportation of petroleum products.

Of the 50 fuel tankers, 25 are already in the country and were handed over to beneficiaries by President Edgar Lungu yesterday during Youth Day commemorations in Lusaka.

“Today, my government is empowering 25 cooperatives of young people with a fuel tanker each, affirming Government’s commitment to sustainable youth partnerships in national development.

"I urge the youth benefitting from these tankers to