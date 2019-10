NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu says Government is trying to lessen economic pressure on ordinary taxpayers by not tampering with current taxes in the 2020 national budget.

Dr Ng'andu said the 2020 budget has been prepared against a backdrop of limited fiscal space which has affected discretionary resources available for implementation.