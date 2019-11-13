Government freezes perks in action to clean up payroll

PRISCILLA MWILA and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

CIVIL servants’ applications for loans, salary advances, paid leave and others have been suspended this month countrywide as Government continues cleaning up its payroll system.

And Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Martin Mtonga says 7,302 civil servants who were not serving at their duty stations on the Copperbelt drew salaries and wages amounting to K47,637,753.93 annually.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/