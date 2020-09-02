Government explains K1,600 cash transfer

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

PEOPLE who are being given K1,600 under the COVID-19 emergency cash transfer (ECT) are collecting the money in arrears, says Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Mulenga.

Ms Mulenga said K1,600 is an accumulation of four months by some beneficiaries who are entitled to monthly grants of K400.

Beneficiaries of the emergency COVID-19 scheme are entitled to K400 for six months after which the programme will be reviewed.