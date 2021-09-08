Government eager to tackle delays at border points

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THERE is need for effective implementation of the coordinated border management (CBM) model to reduce costly delays and duplication of procedures and processes at various borders, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga has said.

And World Bank senior private sector specialist Peter Nuamah says the release times at borders are slow and reflects lack of coordination between agencies.

Officiating at a virtual meeting on Monday on how the CBM model can be actualised in Zambia, Mr Mulenga said Government is putting emphasis on reforms targeting the reduction of the cost of doing business in the country and promoting an enabling environment for private sector investment.

He said reforms will enhance profitability and contribute to the ease of doing business in Zambia.

"Some of the causes of the delays range from 'independent management system' (working in silos) and