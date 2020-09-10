Government dismisses claims of children, foreigners getting the IDs

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Kasama

PHASE one of the mobile issuance of national registration cards (NRCs) which was supposed to end today has been extended by 10 more days.

Government has also dismissed as unsubstantiated propaganda, allegations that foreigners and children are being given NRCs.

Initially, the exercise was scheduled to end on September 1 but has now been extended to September 19.

In phase one, Government intends to capture 770,000 eligible citizens in five provinces: Luapula, Northern, North-Western, Copperbelt and