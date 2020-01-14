Government commends Workers Compensation

GETHSEMANE MWIZABI

WORKERS’ Compensation Fund Control Board’s robust efforts to deliver a well-functioning social security system to the Zambian people has received praise from Government.

Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko said recently in Chisamba during the farewell dinner for the board of directors and former WCFCB Commissioner and chief executive officer Dr Elizabeth Nkumbula, that the social security scheme was on the right path.

She said the transformation of WCFCB as an attractive institution was testimony enough that the scheme was responding to evolving social security needs.

Mrs Simukoko noted the efforts made by the board of directors and management in ensuring the Zambian people received quality employment injury protection by implementing structural and organisational changes to the Workers Compensation system