Government comes to NHA workers’ aid

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will handle the issue of the 39 dismissed National Housing Authority (NHA) workers cautiously and fairly, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale has said.

In November last year, NHA unionised workers staged a protest against delayed payment of salaries.

Following the protest, NHA management suspended 60 workers. Thirty-nine employees were later dismissed after disciplinary hearings