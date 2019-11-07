Government challenges marketers

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

GOVERNMENT has urged marketers to rise to the occasion and contribute to national development by aggressively selling the country.

Acting Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Alexander Chiteme said Government draws its strength from citizens and the responsibility to grow the country lies on professionals such as marketers, who should take the lead.

“Marketing, if applied creatively, emerges as the major driving force in attaining economic growth. It is for this reason that marketers in particular and indeed business practitioners in general need to be reminded that good marketing practice is the major prerequisite to positive growth CLICK TO READ MORE