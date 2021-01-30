Government casts eye on medicine

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SURVEILLANCE of medical supplies before distribution to the public will be enhanced to guarantee quality, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina says investigations into the disbursement of defective medical supplies by a named company are under way and once finished, the nation will be informed.

She said Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) received 14 reports of suspected medicine quality problems.

Mrs Wina said this during the Vice-President’s question time yesterday.

She was answering Monze Central Member of Parliament (MP) Jack Mwiimbu (UPND) on some defective medical kits which were distributed.

Parliament recently heard how Honey Bee, a local company, secured a US$17 million contract to supply medical kits which were