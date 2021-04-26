Government bonds register 3-year high

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT bonds last month recorded a three-year high due to increased offshore investors’ interest receiving bids amounting to K2.88 billion against an offer of K1.5 billion.

Of the total bids amount, over K1.46 billion was allocated at cost, translating into a near-full subscription rate of 98 percent, 67.8 percent higher than the corresponding figure for the previous month.

According to Zanaco’s monthly economic review and outlook report, the bank said renewed interest in the primary bond market came on the back of the recent discussions between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Government which signalled positive progress.

“While some investors were looking for higher rates on the three-year and 10-year bonds, Government yet again rejected the expensively-priced bids, leaving all yield rates but one unchanged.

"Particularly, the rate on the 15-year bond rose 50 basis points to 34.5 percent while rates on the two, three, five, seven and