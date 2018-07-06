Government bails out 141 UNZA students

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has paid tuition fees for 141 University of Zambia (UNZA) students who were on the verge of being barred from writing examinations which started yesterday.UNZA registrar Sitali Wamundila said in an interview yesterday that the students had failed to pay the minimum of 37.5 percent tuition fees, thus disqualifying them from sitting the examinations.

"They went to the Ministry of Higher Education and explained their situations and in response Government paid the fees for 141 students and they have since been allowed to sit for exams.