Government, AfDB aid fish farmers in 4 districts

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Sinazongwe

TO IMPROVE livelihoods of fish farmers, Government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have procured and handed over fish cages, boats and other fishing items valued at US$2.5 million to fish cooperatives in Sinazongwe, Siavonga, Gwembe and Serenje. Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Makozo Chikote said the new dawn administration has placed acquaculture as key in the economic diversification agenda. "As indicated in the policy direction by President Hakainde Hichilema in his maiden speech during the opening of the first session of the National Assembly, the President recognised aquaculture as an area with huge potential to provide opportunity for people to venture in and improve their livelihoods," Mr Chikote said during the handover of the equipment on Wednesday. The minister, however, said the current fish deficit estimated at 74,000 metric tonnes annually is not pleasing. Zambia has water bodies totalling 15 million hectares and another eight million hectares of wetland that is not exploited for aquaculture. Mr Chikote said his ministry will work vigorously to reduce the deficit by implementing programmes that are aimed at increasing production of fish and enhancement in all parts of the country as directed by the head of State. He thanked AfDB for the procurement of 450 fish cages, nine boats, 45 life jackets, two million fish fingerlings, refrigerated trucks and cold chain facilities valued at US$2.5 million. Sinazongwe, Gwembe, Siavonga and Serenje will have each 784 direct beneficiaries. Mr Chikote thanked