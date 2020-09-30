Government addresses child marriage problem

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has adopted a method dubbed ‘community case management’ approach to address the problem of child marriage.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Mulenga said the new case management system is a multi-sectoral approach which embraces interventions from various stakeholders for better outcomes.

She said the new approach has been adopted to ensure that children are protected from the harmful practices by involving people within their communities.

‘Child marriage has ravaged our communities. It is devastating to see many young girls subjected to such vices,” she said.

Ms Mulenga said children must be given the chance to excel and CLICK TO READ MORE