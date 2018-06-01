Government acts to reverse office space deficit

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT needs to create at least 180,000 square meters of office space to address a deficit which has deteriorated over the years, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.She urged the private sector to partner with Government in finding solutions to the shortage.

She said the need to create suitable and decent office space cannot be ignored anymore because of its importance to service delivery.