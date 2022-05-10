Government achievements in the past 8 months

ANALYSIS: KENNEDY KALUNGA

(Continued from yesterday)

Government released a total of K1.6 billion in January to the Food Reserve Agency to pay farmers and other service providers in order to provide farmers with the much-needed liquidity to undertake farming activities during the current farming season to safeguard food security. Budget credibility Previously, when you compare what Ministries, Provinces and Agencies (MPAs) are receiving compared to what was approved in the budgets, there was a huge variance. I am pleased to note that our approach since January 2022 is to ensure that MPAs are fully funded according to their funding profiles. For the first quarter, all MPAs have been fully funded. With this enhanced budget credibility, I now challenge all institutions to improve their operational efficiencies and increase service delivery. We remain resolute in our push to increase domestic revenue collection to at least 21 percent of GDP as this is the only way that we will be able to effectively support our development agenda and improve public service delivery. Further, financing (borrowing) from the market remained within government projections without extra resources being borrowed when there are oversubscriptions.

Dismantling arrears

In a bid to stir up economic activity, the Treasury has released funds for clearance of outstanding bills as per Dismantling of Arrears Strategy where arrears are scrutinised prior to payment. So far K787.58 million has been paid for arrears relating to supply of goods and services and fuel. In addition, the Government has also conducted debt swaps amounting to K774 million in a bid to dismantle arrears with various institutions.

Procurement of Consultancy Services

The Government is committed to ensuring transparency and prudent use of public funds, particularly when paying for supply of goods and services. In this regard, independent consultants will be engaged to verify the stock of outstanding domestic arrears. So far, consultants have been shortlisted and will be engaged in due course.

Debt Restructuring

The external debt is currently unsustainable, at 14.5 billion as at end December, 2021. Since the Ministry reports the figures on a quarterly basis, the latest debt report will be availed in the coming weeks following the end of the first quarter of 2022 after all reconciliations have been concluded. The nation may be reminded that we announced the conclusion of the Staff Level Agreement between Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was reached in December 2021. One of the key issues to be addressed was debt sustainability. Government has since undertaken and finalised the Debt Sustainability Analyses (DSA) in consultation with the IMF and World Bank. The DSA indicates the quantum of support required in form of debt relief from our creditors. Currently, the Paris Club secretariat is spearheading the formation of the Official Creditor Committee composed of Zambia’s bilateral creditors whose first meeting is expected in the next few weeks. This committee will look at the outcomes of the Debt Sustainability Analysis and provide financing assurances in the form of debt relief. This relief will help to restore sustainability of Zambia’s debt. We welcome the news that the People’s Republic of China has agreed to join the Official Creditor Committee and indicated its willingness to restructure Zambia’s debt. We will expedite our efforts to engage Chinese commercial creditors through appropriate channels as advised by our partners in Beijing. This is an important development and will allow us to move forward in the debt restructuring process within the G20 Common Framework. Returning debt that has been choking our economy to sustainable levels is crucial for restoring growth, boosting economic activity and ultimately improving livelihoods. Our administration remains committed to the principles of equitable treatment of all Zambia’s creditors and will continue engagements with all relevant stakeholders. We also expect our commercial creditors to support our efforts by providing relief on comparable terms as the bilateral creditors. It is the financing assurances from our creditors that will enable Government to obtain an IMF Board approval for a funded programme from the IMF. We are, in this regard confident that we will get closure on the IMF Programme during the course of this financial year 2022.

Economic transformation

As part of on-going reforms, the Government has taken clear steps to take back control of public spending – removing inefficiencies and improving governance structures to prevent corruption. This includes removing subsidies on fuel, amending the Bank of Zambia Act to enhance Central Bank independence, and repealing and replacing the Public Procurement law. New public procurement regulations to enhance governance have since been published and are available for public use. These actions are designed to make sure that public spending supports the Zambian economy and people in the most direct and efficient way possible. Other pieces of legislation being amended or processed for enactment are as follows:

* Loans, Grants and Guarantees (Authorisation) Bill;

* Public Private Partnership Bill;

* Marketing of Agricultural Products Bill;

* Food Reserve Agency Bill;

* Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Bill;

* Zambia Development Agency Bill;

* Investment, Trade and Enterprise Development Bill

These changes to legislation will improve Zambia’s business climate, encouraging greater investment and economic activity, which will in turn create jobs and improve the livelihoods of the Zambian people. By continuing to work openly with all stakeholders, the government is confident that Zambia is on the path to recovery and long-term economic growth for the benefit of all of Zambian society.

(To be continued tomorrow)

The author is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media.