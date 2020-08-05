Got job to do

MATHEWS KABAMBA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Kitwe, Lusaka

PERRY Mutapa’s exit from Forest Rangers in November was not the smoothest with the Ndola side attempting to fight his switch by delaying his clearance, which forced him to watch his first two Power Dynamos games from the terraces. This should certainly be enough reason to hate and want to further hurt his former employers.

He did hurt them on Monday in the penultimate game of the season as Power ran out 2-1 winners over them to all but end their chances of winning their first ever league title.

But for Mutapa, there is nothing to regret about the result – he has a job to do, he said yesterday.

“ There is no regret whatsoever,” he said. “We are professionals, we had to do our job professionally. Going into the game, people thought we are just going to throw away the game because we have nothing to play for.”

Power's deserved victory, courtesy of Luka Chamanga's brace, took them to seventh position with 41 points leaving Mutapa to regret the abrupt ending of the league.