Gospel singer to host Healing of the Nations concert

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

FOLLOWING the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions which got the entertainment on hold, gospel singer Ephraim is back with his Healing for the Nations concert scheduled for October 30 at Government Complex in Lusaka.

The concert, which starts at 19:00 hours, will be graced by God’s General, Stan Chipuma and Kawanda.

Ephraim told the Weekend Mail that the concert is aimed at worshiping God for what He has done and not done for the nation.

He said the concert will be held under COVID-19 restrictions and will only last for two hours.

“It has been a long time since we worshiped,” Ephraim said. “We want to get together again, though it will not be for many hours, God still listens and the two hours is enough for God to hear us, 2020 has been a rough year but we have managed to pull through by His grace.” CLICK TO READ MORE